Bill Self provides update on his coaching future

Kansas coach Bill Self missed the NCAA Tournament due to a health issue, but he is clearing up any speculation about his coaching future as he continues his recovery.

Self said Wednesday that he has reflected on things since undergoing a heart procedure in March, and it was clear to him that he wants to continue coaching.

Self said he has reflected on a lot of things in the past several weeks, including his future as a coach. The one thing he realized clearly: "I missed my job. I love my job. And I want to do my job for as long as possible." #KUbball — Matt Tait (@mctait) April 5, 2023

“I missed my job. I love my job. And I want to do my job for as long as possible,” Self said.

Self did not coach in either the Big 12 Tournament or the NCAA Tournament after experiencing chest tightness, and doctors inserted two stents to treat blocked arteries. The Jayhawks wound up losing to Arkansas in a second-round upset.

The 60-year-old is one of the most successful active coaches in the business, with 787 wins and two national titles to his name. Fortunately, it sounds like he will still be coaching for as long as he can.