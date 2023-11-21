Bill Walton went peak unhinged during Maui Invitational

Basketball is never boring when Hall of Famer Bill Walton is on the mic. That did not change during his recent stint at the 2023 Maui Invitational.

Walton went viral for some seemingly out-of-pocket commentary during the Kansas-Chaminade game. Chaminade guard Jamir Thomas scored a bucket plus the foul to trim down a double-digit Kansas lead late in the first half.

In speaking about the Chaminade players overcoming adversity, Walton referenced the recent loss suffered by his broadcast partner Kanoa Leahey.

“I know you carry some heavy baggage. You’ve recently lost your dad,” Walton said.

Bill Walton with the most insane call I’ve ever heard 💀 pic.twitter.com/09gZLC8YKU — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) November 21, 2023

Leahey is the son of legendary Hawaiian broadcaster Jim Leahey, who passed away earlier this year. While Walton clearly did not mean to be disrespectful with his commentary, it did appear to be a peculiar fact to reference during a game.

Walton kept the unhinged energy going during the night’s final matchup between Marquette and UCLA. He came out hot right away, comparing UCLA’s offense to “explosive volcanoes” right after the opening tip.

no way Bill Walton got straight to talking about volcanoes pic.twitter.com/VW7ATKxrj0 — Liam (@Blutman27) November 21, 2023

Walton also asked on live TV if Marquette star Ogo Ighodaro was related to NBA veteran and 4-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala.

Bill Walton asked if Ighodaro from Marquette was related to Andre Iguodala. I would love to smoke with this guy. pic.twitter.com/LweZfVqIvR — Aaron Watershow (@TopKaiki) November 21, 2023

The list of unhinged comments Walton has made over the years as a member of the media continues to grow.