Bob Huggins issues apology for using gay slur during radio interview

Bob Huggins issued an apology on Monday for using a gay slur during a radio interview earlier in the day.

Huggins joined Bill Cunningham’s show on 700 WLW in Cincinnati for an appearance on Monday. Huggins is the basketball coach at West Virginia but previously coached at the University of Cincinnati for over 25 years.

During the interview, the hosts were talking about the rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier. While talking about Xavier fans supposedly throwing rubber penises onto the court during a rivalry game, Huggins called the fans Catholic f-gs. He used the word f-g twice (listen here).

After audio from the interview emerged, the Mountaineers coach issued a statement of apology.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University.

“During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here.

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will,” Huggins said in his statement.

West Virginia Athletics also shared a statement.

Statement by WVU Athletics. pic.twitter.com/BGGAErDU22 — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) May 8, 2023

“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our university values. Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the university and its athletics department,” their statement said.

Huggins has been the head coach at West Virginia since 2007. The 69-year-old has 934 career coaching wins and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.