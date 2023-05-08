Bob Huggins uses gay slur on air during radio interview

Bob Huggins used a gay slur multiple times during an interview on Monday.

Huggins, a former University of Cincinnati basketball coach who currently coaches at West Virginia, joined Bill Cunningham’s show on 700 WLW in Cincinnati for an appearance on Monday. Joining Cunningham for the interview was former Cincinnati assistant basketball coach Steve Moeller.

Huggins was praised for the strong class of transfers Cincinnati recruited this year. He was jokingly asked whether his West Virginia team got any transfer players from Xavier in Cincinnati.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins joked regarding transfers. “I tell you what, any school who can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it? My god, they can get away with anything.”

The hosts then joked about the circumstances behind the apparent rubber toy-throwing incident that they seemed to indicate happened during a Crosstown Shootout rivalry game between Cincinnati and Xavier.

“It was a crosstown shootout. No, what it was was all those f-gs. All those Catholic f-gs. They were envious they didn’t have one,” Huggins said.

Huggins coached at Cincinnati from 1989-2005, and Xavier was a rival program. The 69-year-old has coached at West Virginia since 2007. He has taken his teams to two Final Fours and was the 2015 Big 12 Coach of the Year.

You can listen to the audio below: