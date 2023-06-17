Concerning details emerge regarding Bob Huggins DUI

New details continue to emerge regarding Bob Huggins’ DUI arrest, and they are very concerning for the West Virginia coach.

Huggins was charged with DUI on Friday after police offers in Pittsburgh trying to help him with a flat tire observed him inebriated and struggling to operate his vehicle. The criminal complaint regarding the incident came out Saturday and suggests that Huggins was in very bad shape when speaking with officers.

The report, obtained by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, indicates that Huggins did not seem to know where he was and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Parts of the criminal complaint against Bob Huggins, obtained by CBS Sports, which includes an alarming .210 breathalyzer reading “after multiple failed attempts.” Huggins failed multiple field sobriety tests on scene. pic.twitter.com/0WjTKbOmYh — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 17, 2023

Huggins was observed slurring his speech, and his eyes were described as “glassy” by the officer. The West Virginia coach could not tell officers where he was or how he got to Pittsburgh, and when asked where he was, he said “Columbus” several times. In addition, empty beer cans were found in a trash bag on the passenger side of the vehicle and in the trunk. There was also an empty cooler in the vehicle.

Huggins was barely able to perform multiple field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test put Huggins’ BAC at .210, well over Pennsylvania’s legal limit of .08.

The West Virginia coach was already on thin ice after he used a gay slur during a radio interview last month. It would not be a surprise to see him lose his job in light of this information.