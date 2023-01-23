Bronny James has interest in Oregon, but is there 1 obstacle?

Bronny James has interest in playing college basketball for Oregon, but there could be one obstacle.

An article published in the Los Angeles Times last week said that Oregon, Ohio State and USC are James’ top three schools.

The Oregonian’s Bill Oram spoke with Bronny’s father LeBron about the Sierra Canyon star’s preferred colleges. LeBron said that those three schools are part of Bronny’s “top five or six.”

But here’s the thing about Oregon: they have not actually offered James a scholarship.

LeBron says the lack of a scholarship offer is not an issue and that the interest between the two sides is mutual. LeBron is basing that on a conversation he had with Ducks coach Dana Altman, and the confidence the Lakers star has in his son’s ability.

247 Sports lists Bronny as a 4-star player for the class of 2023. They list nine schools under James’ profile and indicate he has scholarship offers from three of the nine schools.

Only Memphis, USC and Ohio State have officially offered Bronny a scholarship. Both USC and Ohio State are in James’ top five/six schools.

The other schools listed in Bronny’s 247 Sports list include: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan and North Carolina.

Bronny is expected to make a decision after his high school basketball season is completed. He is set to graduate this spring.