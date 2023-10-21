Bronny James pulls a John Wall during USC fan night

Bronny James made some very familiar moves during a fan event on Thursday night.

USC held a “Trojan HoopLA” event on Thursday night to get Trojans fans hyped for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Though Bronny is not yet practicing with USC due to a medical condition, he still participated in the player introductions at the event.

James got down like he was John Wall, busting out a few “Dougie” dance moves.

For those who don’t remember, Wall went viral for the Dougie Dance he did during player introductions in his rookie season with the Washington Wizards in 2010.

Wall had done that dance before playing in his first NBA game, which rubbed some the wrong way. And here was Bronny mimicking it.

James has yet to practice with USC since collapsing on the court while practicing in July. USC coach Andy Enfield said last month that James was doing the right things as he recovers from the cardiac arrest incident.