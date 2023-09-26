USC coach offers update on Bronny James

It has been two full months since Bronny James collapsed on the court during USC practice, and head coach Andy Enfield offered an encouraging update on the freshman this week.

Enfield told reporters on Monday that he cannot comment on anything medically with James, but he said the 18-year-old is “doing very well” overall and attending his classes.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield said, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.”

James has not been practicing with the Trojans, and Enfield said he has no update on when Bronny might return to the court.

“He’s around when he can be,” the coach said. “And he’s getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he’s being the true student-athlete.”

James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during USC practice on July 24. The cause of the sudden medical episode was revealed a month later. Doctors are confident Bronny will make a full recovery, though his basketball status remains unclear.