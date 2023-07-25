Bronny James collapsed on court after suffering cardiac arrest

Bronny James is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest on the practice court Monday, according to a statement from his family.

James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, collapsed during a USC practice on Monday. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors determined he suffered a cardiac arrest. Bronny was in stable condition as of Tuesday and no longer in the intensive care unit.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement from the James family read. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny, a point guard, is entering his first season at USC. He announced his decision in May and chose the Trojans over at least two other high-profile programs. The decision was not a surprise considering the James family lives in Los Angeles and LeBron plays for the Lakers.

There have long been reports that LeBron wants to continue playing in the NBA until he has an opportunity to share the floor with Bronny.