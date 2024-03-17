Bruce Pearl gives emotional interview after SEC Tournament win

Auburn’s SEC Tournament title was a particularly meaningful one for coach Bruce Pearl.

The Auburn coach gave an emotional interview to ESPN’s Marty Smith following the Tigers’ convincing 86-67 win over Florida. With tears streaming down his face, Pearl referenced how his father died in August, and how much he wished his dad could have been here for Sunday’s victory.

"I lost my dad in August. He was my biggest fan." An emotional Bruce Pearl after Auburn wins the SEC Tournament Final. pic.twitter.com/NrY15szhYr — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 17, 2024

“I lost my dad in August. He was my biggest fan,” Pearl said. “For me, I’ve got to thank my father. I’m just happy for the players. We played great. Florida is a terrific opponent. That’s why I’m so emotional. I wish he was here.

“He worked hard. My dad worked six days a week, he prayed on the seventh. We didn’t have a lot, but we had enough. I thought my dad was the best. I wish every kid had that. That’s one of the reasons why I’m hard on these guys. My dad held me to a high standard, and I hold these guys to a high standard.”

Pearl is not exactly known for his soft edges, but this clearly meant a lot to him. His Tigers have had an outstanding season and will enter the NCAA Tournament with a 27-7 record. They could prove to be a trendy Final Four pick depending on how things go.