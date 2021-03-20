Buddy Boeheim was on fire in Syracuse win over San Diego State

Buddy Boeheim had an unreal performance in Syracuse’s win over San Diego State on Friday night.

Boeheim, the son of Orange coach Jim Boeheim, scored 30 points in Syracuse’s 78-62 win over the Aztecs. He shot 11/15 from the field, including 7/10 on three-pointers.

He was so hot in the game that even this desperation heave late in the second half went in.

Here is a compilation video of his biggest shots:

Buddy is averaging a career-best 17.1 points per game this season. He’s been especially hot lately and had 31 and 27 points in Syracuse’s two ACC Tournament games prior to the NCAA Tournament.

He’ll need to keep up his hot shooting if Syracuse is going to beat Houston in the second round.