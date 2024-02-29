Caitlin Clark makes big announcement about her future

Caitlin Clark has made a big announcement about her future.

Clark on Thursday posted a note on social media announcing that she will be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft,” Clark wrote.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.

“Most importantly, none of this would have been posisble without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

Clark had the option of utilizing her COVID exception year and returning to Iowa for 2025. Instead, she is going pro, where she is widely expected to become the No. 1 overall pick during the April 15 draft. The Indiana Fever hold the first pick.

Clark has developed into an absolute star at Iowa. The senior guard has already been named an All-American three times and was the AP Player of the Year last year. She is averaging 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season, while making 5.4 three-pointers per game.

Clark is also a major draw and should help attendance figures for the Fever and across the WNBA. But before all that happens, she still has a chance to lead her Iowa Hawkeyes to the national championship.