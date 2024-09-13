Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend expected to land notable coaching job in basketball

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend is apparently doing well for himself in the sport of basketball too.

Akeem Glaspie of the Indy Star reported on Friday that Connor McCaffery, boyfriend of the WNBA star Clark, is expected to become an assistant coach for the Butler University men’s basketball team. Butler is reportedly eyeing McCaffery to fill a vacancy created by the recent departure of former NBA No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden, who had been an assistant for the Bulldogs since 2022.

McCaffery is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. He played in college at Iowa as a two-sport athlete in both baseball and under his father in basketball. Having spent six years at the university (redshirting one year and then using his extra COVID year eligibility on top of that), McCaffery, 26, met the former Iowa women’s basketball star Clark, 22, while there. The two have been together since 2023, sharing several pictures to social media of one another.

Since Clark, who was just in the news this week for non-basketball reasons, now stars for the Indiana Fever, a job for McCaffery at nearby Butler would be particularly fitting. McCaffery also spent last season as an entry-level assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers, so the couple clearly continues to dominate basketball in the state of Indiana.