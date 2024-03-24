 Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark’s dad had harsh message for her during game

March 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
Caitlin Clark dad Brent yells

Caitlin Clark’s dad was not having any of his daughter’s nonsense on Saturday.

Clark scored 27 points with 7 rebounds and 10 assists while leading No. 1 seed Iowa to a 91-65 win over Holy Cross in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday. But the game didn’t go as smoothly as Clark would have liked.

The team’s play was “clunky” at times, the Iowa star said after the game. Clark also was complaining to the officials during the game, which led her father to get upset while watching from the stands at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

“Stop!” Brent Clark could be seen yelling at his daughter during the second quarter.

Caitlin seemed to be complaining about the lack of a foul call prior to that exchange.

Brent also seemed fed up with his daughter’s play during the first half.

Maybe it’s that type of no-nonsense attitude that has helped mold Clark into the player she is. Fans appreciated her father’s harsh stance toward her.

Brent ClarkCaitlin Clark
