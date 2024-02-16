Caitlin Clark sank ridiculously perfect shot to break all-time NCAAW scoring record

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark on Thursday cemented her place in NCAA women’s basketball history the only way that seemed fitting — with a logo shot.

Clark entered Iowa’s clash against Michigan just eight points shy of breaking the all-time NCAA women’s basketball scoring record of 3,527 points previously set by Washington alum Kelsey Plum. Clark needed just over two minutes to finish the job and send the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa into an absolute frenzy.

The 6-foot guard scored five points in the opening 36 seconds. Those buckets set the stage for Clark to launch one from the logo to break Plum’s record in emphatic fashion.

HISTORY ‼️ Caitlin Clark is the new NCAA Women’s Basketball’s All-Time Leading Scorer. 🐐#CaitlinCoverage x @statefarm 💻: PeacockI pic.twitter.com/c2Kdej2gIR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2024

Clark specifically requested before the game for play to continue even after her record-setting moment. But Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout on her team’s ensuing possession, which allowed Clark to celebrate the moment with her teammates.

The 22-year-old scoring savant had no plans of slowing down after eclipsing Plum. She expanded her lead over the NCAAW field by scoring 23 points in the first quarter alone. Clark shot 8/10 from the field with five triples and outscored Michigan by herself to give Iowa a 33-22 lead heading into the second quarter.

While Clark now holds the NCAA women’s basketball record after scoring her 3,528th point, she still has more milestones to chase.

Kansas’ Lynette Woodard currently holds the scoring record for the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women — the governing body which preceded NCAA women’s basketball — with 3,649 points. Clark could also catch LSU’s Pete Maravich, who owns the NCAA men’s record with 3,667 points.