Caitlin Clark shares her thoughts on being taunted by Angel Reese

Angel Reese went out of her way to make Caitlin Clark look bad following the women’s college basketball national championship on Sunday, but the Iowa star insists there are no hard feelings.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” Tuesday, Clark was asked if she feels Reese has received too much backlash for taunting her. Clark was also asked if she thinks “race is a component of this.”

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all." Caitlin Clark said she thought Angel Reese received too much backlash for her celebrations during the championship game. (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/i8tZyO8bai — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2023

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she said,” Clark said. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everyone knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. I don’t think she should be criticized. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”

That was a pretty loaded question from Jeremy Schaap. Clark, a white player, was asked if she thinks race is a factor in why Reese has been criticized for taunting her. There was really only one way she could answer that question without being accused of racism herself.

Reese, who had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in LSU’s 102-85 win over Iowa, taunted Clark toward the end of the game by doing the John Cena “you can’t see me” face move to her opponent. Clark had done the Cena celebration during a previous win over Louisville, which is why some felt there was a double standard with how Reese’s antics were received.

The difference is Reese didn’t just mimic Clark’s celebration. She followed Clark around on the court for about 10 seconds in an attempt to embarrass her (video here). Had Reese simply done the celebration and gone and enjoyed the victory with her teammates, there probably would not have been nearly as much backlash.