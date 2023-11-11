 Skip to main content
Caleb Love pulled savage move after Arizona’s upset of Duke

November 10, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Arizona guard Caleb Love waves goodbye to Duke fans

Caleb Love is no longer wearing North Carolina blue. But his torment of Duke continued Friday after his Arizona Wildcats defeated the Blue Devils.

Arizona upset Duke 78-73 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Love went 4/4 from the free throw line and recorded a game-sealing steal all in the game’s final 18 seconds.

The former Tar Heel made sure to add insult to injury by waving goodbye to the Duke faithful as they headed for the exits.

Duke fans are well aware of Love’s talent. The Arizona guard famously balled out for North Carolina in what turned out to be the final game of Coach K’s career to seasons ago.

Love spoke on the connection he still has with North Carolina after once again beating his former school’s biggest rival on their own home floor.

“That’s what I am. Tar Heel for life. … I still have love for Tar Heel nation,” said Love.

The 22-year-old guard was expected to transfer to a different powerhouse school prior to making the move to Arizona.

Love finished the contest with 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The win bumps Arizona up to 2-0 early in the college basketball season.

