Caleb Love announces his new transfer destination

Caleb Love on Tuesday announced his latest transfer destination.

The former North Carolina guard is headed to Arizona to play for the Wildcats. Love announced the news via his Twitter page.

Love played for the Tar Heels the last three years. But he announced in late March that he would be leaving UNC. Love initially had plans to transfer to Michigan, but he apparently had some difficulty getting credits to transfer over to his new school. Love then said he would look for new schools, and it didn’t take him long to find a new one.

Love averaged 16.7 points per game last season for the Tar Heels and has averaged 14.6 points per game during his college career.

Arizona is entering its third season under coach Tommy Lloyd. They went 33-4 two seasons ago and lost in the Sweet 16. They went 28-7 last season but lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Now they will be adding a talented guard who has two years of college eligibility left.