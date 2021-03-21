Cameron Krutwig gets hilarious ‘Farva’ memes after Loyola’s upset win

Cameron Krutwig has emerged as one of the early stars of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and many people have pointed out that the Loyola center bears a striking resemblance to one of the most beloved comedy movie characters of all time.

Krutwig led the way for Loyola with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists their upset win over No. 1 seed Illinois on Sunday. As Krutwig was dominating the Illini, fans on social media compared him to Rod Farva from “Super Troopers.”

Cameron Krutwig looks like Farva pic.twitter.com/N963hHv9c7 — Jeff Turek (@JeffTurek) March 21, 2021

Someone get Krutwig a liter of cola!!! — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 21, 2021

Has anyone ever seen Cameron Krutwig and Rod Farva in the same room? pic.twitter.com/L6LSAK04Ga — Derek Sondag (@derek_sondag) March 21, 2021

That is pretty spot on.

Krutwig was one of the reasons Loyola made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament three years ago. He’s now a senior and one of the best players in the country, which is why we predicted he could be one of the breakout stars of the tourney.

Between Sister Jean’s incredible scouting report, the dancing we saw from Loyola fans (video here), and Krutwig being Farva’s twin, it’s easy to see why Loyola is once again stealing the show in March.