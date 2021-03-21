Video: Loyola fans celebrated with dynamite dance moves

Loyola Chicago pulled off a huge upset over No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, and their fans celebrated with style.

As Loyola closed out their 71-58 win over the Illini, a group of Ramblers fans were shown on TV busting out some incredible coordinated dance moves. We can’t remember ever seeing more swag in a tourney game. Check it out:

Loyola fans are hyped 💀 pic.twitter.com/3WbrczWpxx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2021

Loyola may be best known for Sister Jean, who gave an incredible scouting report during her pregame prayer on Sunday. Those dancing Ramblers fans deserve some shine, too.

The performance was a dominant one for Loyola. The Sweet 16 trip is their second in three years, as they also made an improbable run to the Final Four back in 2018.