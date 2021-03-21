Sister Jean had awesome scouting report during Loyola pregame prayer

Sister Jean is a beloved member of the Loyola basketball program as the team’s official chaplain, and the 101-year-old reminded fans on Sunday that her basketball IQ is also off the charts.

As always, Sister Jean led the Ramblers in a prayer before tip-off. The prayer included some of what you’d expect, but Sister Jean also delivered a full-blown scouting report on Loyola’s opponent, Illinois.

Sister Jean's pre-game prayer for Loyola Chicago… is as much as a scouting report as a prayer pic.twitter.com/jKCvyHd9qJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 21, 2021

Sister Jean cited some offensive efficiency stats for the Illini and said Loyola needed to score early to put the pressure on. The Ramblers did exactly that, as they came out on fire and took a 33-24 lead into the half.

There was some question about whether Sister Jean would be able to attend the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, but the NCAA cleared her last week.

Sister Jean became an overnight celebrity when Loyola reached the Final Four in 2018. She is somewhat of a cult hero for college basketball fans, and we saw just how popular she was when Loyola sold Sister Jean bobbleheads. She clearly knows her basketball and studies Loyola’s opponents, too.