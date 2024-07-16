Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan shares notable update about his recruitment

Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan is well on his way to making his own basketball dreams come true.

Speaking this week with Sam Lance of ZagsBlog, Kiyan Anthony gave a notable update about his recruitment. The 17-year-old Kiyan said that he will be dropping a list of his top five or six schools later in July and then announcing his commitment in the next three-to-four months.

“[The list will be coming] just after Peach Jam [a youth tournament that ends on July 21],” Kiyan said. “And then I’m looking to commit before my senior season starts, so October or November.”

The son of the retired 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo and ex-wife La La, Kiyan is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who currently plays for Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y. Kiyan has also drawn increased buzz in recent days thanks to a highly-efficient 40-point explosion at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

KIYAN ANTHONY JUST WENT OFF FOR 40 POINTS @kiyananthony @NikeEYB 40 PTS

15/19 FG

5/6 3PT pic.twitter.com/oq7qcdngG5 — Overtime (@overtime) July 15, 2024

We know that Kiyan, a consensus four-star recruit, has already gotten scholarship offers from several big college programs (including some very poetic ones). Within the coming days though, it sounds like Kiyan will be narrowing down his choices to just a select handful of schools.