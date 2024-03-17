Former Celtics champ goes viral for proud dad moment in Mountain West title game

Former Boston Celtics guard Eddie House was oozing with proud papa pride on Saturday while watching his son play.

New Mexico guard Jaelen House, Eddie’s son, led all scorers with 28 points in a 68-61 win over San Diego State to seal the Mountain West Conference Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

House’s final bucket was the dagger that got his father fired up. The New Mexico star finished through contact on a drive against San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell.

The clutch and-1 put the Lobos up 65-59 with 1:23 left and had Eddie House beaming with pride.

“That’s my motherf—ing son! That’s my motherf—-ing boy!” exclaimed House (profanity edited by LBS).

"THAT'S MY MOTHERF*CKING SON! THAT'S MY MOTHERF*CKING BOY!" – Former NBAer Eddie House enjoying his son Jaelen's big buckets for New Mexico in the MWC Championship. 🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/62tQsSjYzC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2024

LeBron James, a proud father to a college basketball star himself, showed love for the viral social media moment as well.

I love that!!! So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3CoHMoSE2x — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2024

Eddie House played 11 seasons in the NBA. House’s most memorable stretch was arguably his three-year stint with the Celtics in the late 2000s.

House had his moments during the Celtics’ 2008 title run. He averaged 8.0 points and hit 1.8 threes per game during the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Some Celtics supporters may still remember when House erupted for 31 points on 11/14 shooting in Game 2 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Semis against the Orlando Magic.

#otd in 2009 Eddie House went bonkers and scored 31 points (11-14 FG, 4-4 3PT) in 28 minutes off the bench in Celtics' Game 2 win over Magic ☘️ pic.twitter.com/EJPmFifF4B — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) May 6, 2022

The elder House was no stranger to big moments. But seeing his son achieve success on a big stage probably brought a different level of joy to the former Celtics sharpshooter.