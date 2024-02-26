LeBron James has harsh response to Bronny NBA mock draft talk

LeBron James has taken notice of the discussion regarding a noteworthy change to projections surrounding his son Bronny, and he is not pleased with it.

James was critical of those who took note of ESPN’s significant change. Rather than project Bronny to be selected in the upcoming draft, ESPN moved Bronny from the 2024 class to 2025. In a since-deleted post, the Los Angeles Lakers star suggested that everyone should “let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball.” James added that Bronny’s work and effort would ultimately determine where and when he gets drafted.

LeBron chimes in on Bronny's critics and mock draft placing pic.twitter.com/74DwLSpJsN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2024

James has a point, but the situation as it relates to Bronny is not exactly straightforward.

James has openly said in the past that he would love to play in the NBA with his son, which has sparked rumors that certain teams may try to draft Bronny to lure his father. As long as that statement is out there, it will lead to very high interest in Bronny’s draft status.

Bronny has not shown much at USC this year in a part-time role, casting doubt on one statement his dad made about him. Considering how interested people are in LeBron’s future, every draft-related move regarding Bronny is inevitably going to be scrutinized, fairly or not.