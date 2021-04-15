Cincinnati hires Wes Miller from UNCG to replace John Brannen

Cincinnati has found its replacement for John Brannen and is hiring Wes Miller.

News emerged on Wednesday that the Bearcats are hiring Miller, who had been at UNC Greensoboro since 2011.

Miller, 38, played college ball at James Madison and then transferred to North Carolina. He was believed to be in consideration for the Tar Heels job, which went to Hubert Davis.

Instead, Miller gets the Cincinnati job and will be tasked with rebuilding the program after issues Brannen had this year.

UNC Greensboro was a losing program when Miller took over. By his fifth season, he had taken the team to the postseason, albeit the CBI. The following year they tied for first in their conference and made the NIT. The year after that, Miller’s seventh, they won the Southern Conference and reached the NCAA Tournament.

Miller has had five straight winning seasons and taken his team to the NCAA Tournament twice. He will have to rebuild Cincinnati, as six players have entered the transfer portal.