Clark Kellogg had funny error during CBS Selection Sunday show

March 12, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Clark Kellogg holding a microphone

Apr 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; CBS announcer Clark Kellogg prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Clark Kellogg briefly turned Selection Sunday into Slip-Up Sunday.

While helping to anchor CBS’ coverage of the 2023 March Madness bracket unveiling, the veteran analyst Kellogg had a pretty hilarious goof. Kellogg named the TCU Horned Frogs as a team to watch in the West region but accidentally referred to them as the “Texas Froghorns” instead.

Kellogg clearly just got his signals crossed up there, confusing TCU for the Texas Longhorns. Texas is in the Midwest Region as a No. 2 seed (playing No. 15 Colgate in the first round) while TCU is in the West as a No. 6 seed (facing off in the first round against the winner of the First Four game between 11-seeds Arizona State and Nevada).

We should probably cut Kellogg some slack there though. Everybody makes mistakes, and Kellogg has already been plenty entertaining during Selection Sunday shows in the past.

