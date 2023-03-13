Clark Kellogg had funny error during CBS Selection Sunday show

Clark Kellogg briefly turned Selection Sunday into Slip-Up Sunday.

While helping to anchor CBS’ coverage of the 2023 March Madness bracket unveiling, the veteran analyst Kellogg had a pretty hilarious goof. Kellogg named the TCU Horned Frogs as a team to watch in the West region but accidentally referred to them as the “Texas Froghorns” instead.

I'm taking Clark Kellogg's word for it and picking the Texas Froghorns to win it all. pic.twitter.com/uJaTQ6K9Sr — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 12, 2023

Kellogg clearly just got his signals crossed up there, confusing TCU for the Texas Longhorns. Texas is in the Midwest Region as a No. 2 seed (playing No. 15 Colgate in the first round) while TCU is in the West as a No. 6 seed (facing off in the first round against the winner of the First Four game between 11-seeds Arizona State and Nevada).

We should probably cut Kellogg some slack there though. Everybody makes mistakes, and Kellogg has already been plenty entertaining during Selection Sunday shows in the past.