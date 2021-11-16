Coach K’s grandson, one other Duke player booked on DWI-related charges

Two Duke basketball players are facing charges related to driving while impaired. One of them is longtime coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson.

Michael Savarino, Coach K’s grandson, was arrested for DWI early Sunday morning after he was pulled over by the N.C. Highway Patrol outside Hillsborough. According to court records obtained by Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News & Observer, police say the 20-year-old was stopped for a sign violation. Officers suspected he was impaired, and he was taken into custody after a breathalyzer showed his blood alcohol content was 0.08. Savarino was charged with DWI, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and the stop sign violation.

Star freshman Paolo Banchero was in the car with Savarino at the time. He was charged with aiding and abetting DWI and released at the site of the traffic stop.

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Savarino has a court date of Dec. 9 and Banchero is due in court on Dec. 8.

Savarino is the son of Coach K’s oldest daughter, Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino. He walked on with the Blue Devils in 2019 and was given a scholarship this past offseason. He played four minutes in Duke’s 82-56 win over Army on Friday night and is not a regular contributor.

Banchero, 19, is projected to be an NBA lottery pick. The 6-foot-10 forward was named the ACC’s preseason player of the year and is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Photo: Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to pass during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports