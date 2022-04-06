Coach K addresses speculation about reversing retirement decision

Mike Krzyzewski has made clear all season that this would be his final year as Duke head coach. After the team’s NCAA Tournament exit, however, speculation from some corners suggested that Coach K could reverse that decision.

Krzyzewski addressed that himself on Wednesday, telling ESPNU Radio that he was certainly done with coaching.

“I’m done with the coaching part of it,” Krzyzewski said.

Coach K’s choice of words will raise some eyebrows, but he is ultimately fairly definitive here. Perhaps he will still play some role helping out at Duke, but he does not appear to have any desire to return to the daily grind of coaching and recruiting.

One former Duke star speculated that a key change at Duke’s program could lead Krzyzewski to reassess his decision. This certainly makes it sound like that is not happening.

