Jim Boeheim addresses retirement questions after loss

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim offered up some comments about his coaching future Wednesday after the Orange were knocked out of the ACC Tournament on a last-second shot.

Following Syracuse’s loss to Wake Forest, Boeheim addressed questions about potential retirement, but ultimately left everyone even more confused about his status. He did say, however, that his return was ultimately up to the university.

Jim Boeheim: "I've been very lucky to coach this long. I think everyone missed my retirement speech last week. Nobody picked up on it… it's up to the University" pic.twitter.com/XbnTV1Zsuj — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 8, 2023

“I’ve just been lucky to be able to coach this long,” Boeheim said. “I think you missed it, I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday, and I gave it in the press conference afterward, and nobody figured it out.”

Boeheim added that it was “up to the university” when asked directly if he was retiring. He was then asked if that comment meant he wanted to come back, to which he responded “I didn’t say that.”

“I said this is up to the university. You’re talking to the wrong guy,” Boeheim concluded.

What this means is anyone’s guess, but it certainly sounded more like a farewell than anything else. Boeheim is usually a lot more feisty when dealing with questions about retirement, so the more subdued nature of these remarks will only fuel speculation that he is done.

Boeheim had previously said he would retire in 2018, but stayed on and extended his contract after likely successor Mike Hopkins left to take the Washington job.

If this is the end for the 78-year-old, his legendary status is firmly intact. His 1,015 career wins make him the winningest active coach in the sport, and that is without counting 101 wins that were vacated due to the university’s 2015 athletics scandal. Boeheim also claims five Final Four appearances and one national title in 2003.