Jim Boeheim retires after 47 years at Syracuse

Jim Boeheim’s coaching career is officially over.

Boeheim’s Syracuse Orange lost to Wake Forest 77-74 in the 8-9 matchup of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. Boeheim was unclear after the game about his coaching future, saying the decision was in the hands of the school.

Apparently the school made a decision.

Syracuse issued a press release not long after to announce Boeheim’s retirement. They said that Adrian Autry would be taking over as the program’s head coach.

Boeheim was able to withstand a previous effort by the school to push him out as head coach. The Orange wanted Mike Hopkins to take over, but Boeheim did not step aside and instead signed a contract extension. He was able to last until 2023, but a 17-15 season that followed a 16-17 season apparently did Boeheim in.

It’s not 100 percent clear whether the 78-year-old was pushed out or whether he stepped aside, or a bit of both. But one of the legendary coaches of the game is now gone.

Boeheim had coached Syracuse since the 1976-1977 season. He reached five Final Fours and led the Orangemen to the championship in 2003 under the play of freshman star Carmelo Anthony.

Syracuse’s gaudy win totals and sparkling records were tougher to come by after the school left the Big East for the ACC in the 2013-2014 season. The Orange only posted a conference record over .500 four times since joining the ACC and missed the NCAA Tournament four times (including this year).

Still, Boeheim is one of the legends of the college game. He spent 47 seasons at his alma mater and went 1116-440 for a .717 winning percentage.

He joins the likes of Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright — college basketball coaching legends who have retired in the last two years.