Coach K to retire after upcoming season

The end of an era is quickly approaching for the Duke men’s basketball team, as longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski is expected to retire after the upcoming season.

Krzyzewski has decided the 2021-22 season will be his last with the Blue Devils, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Goodman added that former Duke star Jon Scheyer, who has worked with the program as an assistant since 2014, is the favorite to replace Coach K.

Krzyzewski, who turned 74 in February, has been the head coach at Duke since 1980. He’s the winningest head coach in college basketball history with 1,170 wins. He has led the Blue Devils to five NCAA championships and 12 Final Four appearances.

Coach K has appeared increasingly frustrated in recent years, as evidenced but the controversy involving him and a student reporter last year. Perhaps he feels his career has finally run its course.