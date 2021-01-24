 Skip to main content
Sunday, January 24, 2021

Student reporter responds to Coach K controversy

January 24, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Coach K Mike Krzyzewski

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was criticized for the way he treated a student reporter following Saturday night’s game. As you might expect, the student seemed a bit surprised by the exchange.

Jake Piazza, an economics major who writes for the Duke Chronicle, asked Coach K what seemed like a fairly reasonable question after the Blue Devils’ 70-65 loss to Louisville. Piazza wanted to know where Duke will go from here after falling to 5-5 in what is quickly turning into a disappointing season. Coach K responded by trying to teach the young reporter a life lesson.

Piazza tweeted about the testy exchange and revealed that it was the first question he ever asked Coach K.

Many feel Krzyzewski’s response was inappropriate. The question certainly wasn’t unreasonable, and Coach K knew he was talking to a student reporter. Then again, this is the same Coach K who infamously scolded the Cameron Crazies last year. We’re seeing the Hall of Famer’s more irritable side the past couple of years.

