Student reporter responds to Coach K controversy

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was criticized for the way he treated a student reporter following Saturday night’s game. As you might expect, the student seemed a bit surprised by the exchange.

Jake Piazza, an economics major who writes for the Duke Chronicle, asked Coach K what seemed like a fairly reasonable question after the Blue Devils’ 70-65 loss to Louisville. Piazza wanted to know where Duke will go from here after falling to 5-5 in what is quickly turning into a disappointing season. Coach K responded by trying to teach the young reporter a life lesson.

Piazza tweeted about the testy exchange and revealed that it was the first question he ever asked Coach K.

This was not exactly how I expected my first postgame question to Coach K to go. https://t.co/a7sU1UE46a — Jake Piazza (@jake_piazza) January 24, 2021

Many feel Krzyzewski’s response was inappropriate. The question certainly wasn’t unreasonable, and Coach K knew he was talking to a student reporter. Then again, this is the same Coach K who infamously scolded the Cameron Crazies last year. We’re seeing the Hall of Famer’s more irritable side the past couple of years.