Saturday, March 16, 2024

College basketball has found its Patrick Mahomes

March 16, 2024
by Dan Benton
Jaelen House with a reporter

New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House is going viral and it has nothing to do with his play even though that is very much worth noting. Rather, he’s gained recent internet fame for his voice, which is eerily similar to that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Honestly, just cover your eyes and listen. You can not distinguish between the two.

Voice twinsies!

Mahomes, of course, has leaned into jokes about his voice over the years and embraced the notion that he sounds like Kermit the Frog. He even got a laugh at Super Bowl Media Day back in February for saying his best Kermit impression was him just talking normally.

Time will tell if Jaelen, who is the son of retired NBA guard Eddie House, embraces things in the same way Mahomes has.

