Report: Colorado seriously exploring move to Big 12

The Pac-12 exodus may be set to continue in the weeks to come, with the Colorado Buffaloes apparently seriously looking at a move.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Colorado’s board of regents is holding multiple meetings about potentially moving to the Big 12. One high-level meeting already took place on Wednesday, and another is set for Thursday.

Sources: Colorado is in discussions about a move to the Big 12, and the school has just completed a board meeting and scheduled another for tomorrow to discuss the move. The Big 12 is also holding a presidents meeting tonight where there's expected to be an expansion update. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 26, 2023

These talks have apparently gone on for months. The Big 12 seeking to expand is not a huge shock, with Oklahoma and Texas on their way out. The Pac-12 being raided is also no surprise, considering the conference is losing two huge names next year.

Colorado was historically a Big 12 school, having been a member of it and its Big 8 predecessor for six decades. They joined the Pac-12 in 2011, but the fit has generally been a strange one.

The hype around Colorado’s football program is as high as it has been in years. If coach Deion Sanders can meet expectations in year one, adding them would be a coup for the Big 12.