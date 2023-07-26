 Skip to main content
Report: Colorado seriously exploring move to Big 12

July 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders smiling

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 exodus may be set to continue in the weeks to come, with the Colorado Buffaloes apparently seriously looking at a move.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Colorado’s board of regents is holding multiple meetings about potentially moving to the Big 12. One high-level meeting already took place on Wednesday, and another is set for Thursday.

These talks have apparently gone on for months. The Big 12 seeking to expand is not a huge shock, with Oklahoma and Texas on their way out. The Pac-12 being raided is also no surprise, considering the conference is losing two huge names next year.

Colorado was historically a Big 12 school, having been a member of it and its Big 8 predecessor for six decades. They joined the Pac-12 in 2011, but the fit has generally been a strange one.

The hype around Colorado’s football program is as high as it has been in years. If coach Deion Sanders can meet expectations in year one, adding them would be a coup for the Big 12.

