Deion Sanders has huge impact on Colorado spring game attendance

Video from Saturday’s Colorado Buffaloes spring game shows just how big an impact Deion Sanders is already having on the program.

The Buffs played in front of a packed house at Folsom Field in Boulder. Thanks to video from Nikki Edwards of Rivals, it is easy to contrast Saturday’s draw with the very sparse crowd Colorado had at their 2022 spring game.

Crazy how much can change in a year! Spring game in 2022 ➡️ spring game in 2023 pic.twitter.com/P7SSJa3WDG — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) April 22, 2023

The difference pretty much comes down to Sanders. The team has yet to play a meaningful snap and is already generating this much hype. Sure, some of it is about the high-profile talent that has joined the program, but they’re there because of Sanders too.

The renewed fan interest has manifested itself in other ways as well, but this is the first tangible evidence of the impact Sanders is having on the program.

Some rival coaches may not be fans of his approach, but like it or not, Sanders’ ways have made the Buffs relevant for the first time in decades.