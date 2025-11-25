Creighton announcer John Bishop has an incredible crash-out over bad call

A bad call during the Creighton-Baylor game this week suddenly turned one announcer into Gilbert Gottfried.

Creighton faced off on Monday against Baylor at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nev. During the second half of the contest, Baylor guard Cameron Carr drove to the basket with cruel intentions.

In response, Creighton guard Blake Harper slid over to rotate defensively and appeared to beat Carr to the spot. Carr missed the dunk, but Harper was called for a foul despite seemingly being set outside of the restricted area.

That led to an epic crash-out on the air from Creighton radio announcer John Bishop, who was calling the game for NRG Media.

“What are you talking about??” screamed an animated Bishop. “He’s outside the circle! He’s outside the circle, and he’s set! He was outside the circle, and he was set!

“[Referee] Bret Smith blew it!” Bishop continued. “He was outside the restricted area. He was straight up and down. He was set like the statue sitting out in front of New York, New York. And they called that. That’s an absolutely horsecrap call! … Unbelievable bailout call by an incompetent referee!”

Here is the priceless video.

Creighton radio broadcaster has an absolute meltdown over a foul call pic.twitter.com/biJ2rKxZT8 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) November 24, 2025

Take a look at the clip of the play in question.

Here’s the play in question, as someone with Creighton in this game, I agree with the broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/vN6KYaf0zv https://t.co/ulFjuLviBa — Greg Peterson (@GUnit_81) November 25, 2025

While Carr only made one of the two ensuing free throws, Baylor still held on to win 81-74. Thus, it turned out to be a very lousy day overall for Bishop and Creighton.

Bishop also calls Creighton baseball games but has been the play-by-play announcer for Creighton basketball since 2013. But on Monday, Bishop produced the wildest on-air crash-out since this one from New York radio last week.