Yankees fan has an incredible crash-out on the radio over Trent Grisham news

One New York Yankees fan is not at all happy to have Trent Grisham back for the 2026 season.

News broke on Tuesday that the Yankees outfielder Grisham has accepted the one-year qualifying offer (valued at $22 million) from the team. As a result, Grisham will remain in pinstripes for another season.

Video went viral later in the day on Tuesday of an unidentified Yankees fan completely crashing out on the radio over the Grisham news. The meltdown occured on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM in New York and featured the caller screaming about Grisham (calling him a “one-hit wonder”) as well as Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Hal Steinbrenner, and just about everybody else he could think of.

Take a listen to the incredible rant (half of which seemed barely even intelligible).

Yankees fan shares his thoughts on Trent Grisham accepting the one-year contract: pic.twitter.com/Tjl2MOFede — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 19, 2025

Grisham, 29, had a nice year for the Yankees with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs through 143 games. Granted, Grisham did hit just .235 overall as well and badly struggled in the postseason, hitting .138 over seven games as the Yankees lost in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Notably, Grisham was the only player to receive the qualifying offer from the Yankees this offseason. As a result, he is getting a big raise by accepting it (from $5.25 million in 2025 to $22 million in 2026), and he may also now leave the Yankees with less money to re-sign the fellow outfielder Bellinger as well as to add some pitching depth.

On top of that, Grisham has had a complicated relationship with the Bronx faithful over his two seasons in New York and was once even booed for a lazy play in the outfield. Thus, not everyone is pleased about the news that he has accepted the one-year qualifying offer from the Yankees.