Dan Hurley goes ballistic on his team despite 30-point lead

Dan Hurley is a good coach, and one of the reasons why is because he coaches until the final whistle.

Hurley’s UConn Huskies obliterated Gonzaga 82-54 on Saturday to win West Region and advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. It was the third of four NCAA Tournament games that UConn had won by over 20 points.

Perhaps the reason they stomp on their opponents like that is because Hurley is relentless.

Even with his team up by 30 points, 77-47 with 4:30 to go, Hurley was still going crazy on his players.

Take a look at this video:

I love Dan Hurley so much. Up 30 with 4 minutes left and he’s still got the scowl that will bring a man to tears. pic.twitter.com/uqb7dIKiv2 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 26, 2023

UConn was leading 77-45 but they got lazy on offense with an entry pass that was stolen by Gonzaga. The Bulldogs then scored a layup to make it 77-47. On their next possession, UConn made an even more embarrassing pass as the ball sailed out of bounds with nobody nearby. That led Hurley to ask what the f— they were doing.

When you see a coach taking things that seriously even with his team up by such a large margin, you know that they are not messing around. He also has the best coach’s jaw since Bill Cowher.