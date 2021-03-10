Danny Manning interested in Kansas AD position

Kansas parted ways with athletic director Jeff Long on Wednesday, and one of the school’s most iconic athletes has interest in taking over the position.

Former Jayhawks basketball star Danny Manning told C.J. Moore of The Athletic that he has interest in the school’s athletic director position.

Danny Manning tells me he is interested in becoming the next athletic director at Kansas. — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) March 10, 2021

Manning would be a nice feel-good story for Kansas, but it’s debatable whether he’s the right choice at the moment. The Jayhawks are in turmoil following the circumstances of Les Miles’ departure as football coach. The new athletic director may be tasked with hiring a new permanent coach, in addition to steadying the football program. While Manning has ample experience coaching college basketball, he has never taken on a role like this.

Manning’s last position was a six-year stint as Wake Forest’s head coach, which saw him go 78-111.