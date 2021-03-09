Les Miles, Kansas part ways after report about LSU conduct

Les Miles is no longer the football coach at the University of Kansas.

KU announced the news on Monday night, saying they have mutually agreed to part ways with Miles. The two sides reached an agreement resulting in Miles’ departure. The Jayhawks will begin a search for a new coach, while Mike DeBord will serve as the interim head coach.

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do,” athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement.

Miles’ tenure as Kansas’ head coach lasted two seasons. He went 3-9 in 2019 but then had a brutal 2020 where the team went 0-9 and was blown out in many games.

Miles recently came under scrutiny after a report detailed some poor behavior the coach was accused of displaying while at LSU. The report, which made public some accusations for the first time, showed that Miles was banned in 2013 from contacting female students at LSU.

The 67-year-old had a difficult time finding a new job after his LSU tenure. His head coaching career may be over following this report and Kansas’ decision.