Fans irate over controversial call to end Iowa-UConn Final Four game

Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday advanced to their second straight NCAA National Championship Game. A handful of fans believed they had some help getting there.

Iowa outlasted UConn 71-69 in the Final Four held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

UConn had their final shot seemingly taken away in the closing seconds. The Huskies had possession trailing 70-69 with 10 seconds left in the contest.

But once UConn finally got the ball into the hands of top scorer Paige Bueckers, Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards was whistled for an iffy offensive foul call.

Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul on this possession. pic.twitter.com/1INxb2YHE2 — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024

A handful of spectators — including LeBron James — couldn’t believe the referees made the call at such a critical juncture to decide a Final Four game.

NAAAAAHHHHHH!!! I ain’t rolling with that call. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 6, 2024

refs calling that illegal screen on UCONN pic.twitter.com/VLKogEbpt0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 6, 2024

Hate when refs are part of big stories. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 6, 2024

refs right before UCONN inbounded the ball: pic.twitter.com/C23Q0SKdiP — bum (@BattleRapBum) April 6, 2024

I hate the end of that game. That's a damn shame. Iowa came to play and so did UConn. That's absolutely NOT how you determine a game like this. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2024

Polarizing call aside, Iowa still deserved credit for mounting a comeback in the second half.

Despite a relatively pedestrian game from Clark, the Hawkeyes made big plays down the stretch to topple the Huskies. Clark even made a high IQ play with a second left to shave precious milliseconds off the clock.

CAITLIN CLARK THROWS IT OFF OF BUECKERS TO WASTE TIME OMFGGGG GENIUS. pic.twitter.com/zKDEnioYaR — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) April 6, 2024

Hannah Stuelke led Iowa with 23 points on 9/12 shooting. Kate Martin also added 11 points and 8 rebounds. Both Stuelke and Martin made some clutch buckets while taking advantage of the defensive attention Clark had drawn all game.

Clark finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists on 7/18 shooting. But the Iowa star’s dad arguably stole the show Friday with a sneaky move of his own.