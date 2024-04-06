 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 5, 2024

Fans irate over controversial call to end Iowa-UConn Final Four game

April 5, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

UConn star Aaliyah Edwards gets called for an offensive foul against Iowa

Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday advanced to their second straight NCAA National Championship Game. A handful of fans believed they had some help getting there.

Iowa outlasted UConn 71-69 in the Final Four held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

UConn had their final shot seemingly taken away in the closing seconds. The Huskies had possession trailing 70-69 with 10 seconds left in the contest.

But once UConn finally got the ball into the hands of top scorer Paige Bueckers, Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards was whistled for an iffy offensive foul call.

A handful of spectators — including LeBron James — couldn’t believe the referees made the call at such a critical juncture to decide a Final Four game.

Polarizing call aside, Iowa still deserved credit for mounting a comeback in the second half.

Despite a relatively pedestrian game from Clark, the Hawkeyes made big plays down the stretch to topple the Huskies. Clark even made a high IQ play with a second left to shave precious milliseconds off the clock.

Hannah Stuelke led Iowa with 23 points on 9/12 shooting. Kate Martin also added 11 points and 8 rebounds. Both Stuelke and Martin made some clutch buckets while taking advantage of the defensive attention Clark had drawn all game.

Clark finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists on 7/18 shooting. But the Iowa star’s dad arguably stole the show Friday with a sneaky move of his own.

Article Tags

Iowa Women's BasketballNCAA Tournament 2024UConn womens basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus