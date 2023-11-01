Son of NBA legend announces his commitment

Jacob Wilkins, the son of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, has made his college commitment. The elder Wilkins must be pleased with the decision.

Wilkins on Tuesday announced that he has committed to the University of Georgia, which is where Dominique played. Jacob, a 6-foot-8 power forward, is planning to wear No. 21, which the Bulldogs retired in honor of Dominique back in 1991.

“I just feel at home,” Jacob said in a YouTube video, via ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “I trust everyone there. I come in there with a last name but I know I’ll make my own name going there. Not just being the son of Dominique Wilkins but Jacob Wilkins.”

Wilkins, a star at Grayson High School in Grayson, Ga., is ranked by ESPN as the No. 56 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He is the No. 11 power forward prospect and ranked No. 4 overall in the state of Georgia.

Dominique averaged 21.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while playing for Georgia from 1979-1982. He was named SEC Player of the Year in 1981. He was then drafted No. 3 overall in the 1982 NBA Draft and became a 9-time All-Star.

Dominique, who is also 6-foot-8, was known for his insane athletic ability. He won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest twice and recently shared an idea for how he thinks the event can be fixed.