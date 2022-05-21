 Skip to main content
Dominique Wilkins shares how to fix the NBA Dunk Contest

May 20, 2022
by Alex Evans
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins on the court before a game against the Golden State Warriors at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is one of the most prolific dunkers of all time, known for his acrobatic dunks in both games and dunk contests.

Wilkins won the dunk contest in 1985 and 1990, when the event was at its peak popularity. But that’s not the case anymore. Fans were unsatisfied with the field for this season’s contest, which failed to deliver any exciting moments.

But Wilkins has thoughts on how to return the contest to its former glory. On Friday he shared with TMZ Sports that his focus would be primarily on getting the league’s best athletes to participate.

“Until you get star athletes, your best players who are athletic to get in the dunk contest, it takes a lot away from it,” Wilkins said.

“When we did the dunk contest Michael [Jordan] myself, Dr. J, Larry Nance, you talking Spud [Webb]… they wanted to know who the best was.”

For whatever reason, the best NBA players do not want to partake in the event. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, to name a few, have never participated.

Even one of the games best dunkers currently did not want to participate in this past year’s contest.

Perhaps these top-flight players don’t want to risk getting injured. But without their involvement to create some buzz and excitement, the dunk contest may continue to underwhelm.

