NCAA Tournament hero enters transfer portal

Doug Edert became a household name overnight during Saint Peter’s University’s incredible NCAA Tournament run, and he is looking to turn that popularity into a bigger opportunity.

Edert told Joe Tipton of On3 on Tuesday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“I want to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and Peacock Nation for an amazing three years at Saint Peter’s University,” Edert said. “I have nothing but love for everyone who has been by my side throughout my journey. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. I’m excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring other opportunities for my basketball career.”

Edert, a 22-year old junior, scored 20 points in Saint Peter’s’ stunning victory over 2-seed Kentucky in the opening round of the tournament. He helped ice the game in overtime by going 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Saint Peter’s, a 15-seed, went on to win two more games and advance to the Elite Eight.

Edert averaged 9.5 points per game this season. He shot 41.1 percent from three-point range. The NCAA’s new NIL rules helped him secure endorsement deals with Buffalo Wild Wings and Barstool Sports. Perhaps he also caught the attention of a bigger program or two.

Photo: William Bretzger-The Record/USA TODAY NETWORK