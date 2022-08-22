Brother of ex-North Carolina basketball star named team’s starting QB

There is a familiar name who will be the quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels this fall.

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown announced Monday that Drake Maye will be the team’s starting quarterback during Saturday’s opener against Florida A&M.

UNC coach Mack Brown announces that Drake Maye will start at QB on Saturday against Florida A&M. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) August 22, 2022

The “Maye” last name is very familiar for Carolina fans.

Luke Maye was a four-year player for the Tar Heels from 2016-2019. He came off the bench and averaged 5.5 points per game as a sophomore when the Heels won it all in 2017. Luke averaged a double-double in both his junior and senior years and was an All-ACC player both seasons.

Drake Maye was a four-star prospect coming out of Myers Park High School in Charlotte. He had offers from Alabama, Georgia and Clemson among other top programs, but still chose North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are entering their fourth season under Brown (during his second tenure at the school). They went 6-7 last season. They’re replacing Sam Howell at quarterback, who was drafted in the fifth round by Washington.