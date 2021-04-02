 Skip to main content
Could Drew Valentine get Loyola Chicago job as Porter Moser replacement?

April 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Loyola Chicago needs a new head coach after Porter Moser left to take the Oklahoma job. They may have someone ready to take over.

Moser on Friday agreed to become the Sooners’ head coach after spending the last 10 seasons at Loyola. Drew Valentine has been an assistant for Loyola the last four seasons. He played college ball at Oakland, served as a graduate manager at Michigan State, coached at Oakland, and moved to Loyola as an assistant on Moser’s staff.

Both Jeff Goodman and Jeff Borzello said they expected Valentine to at least get a shot at the job.

Drew is the brother of Denzel Valentine, a well-known former Michigan State star.

