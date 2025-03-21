Duke 5-foot-8 former walk-on scores in March Madness game

Larry Brown Sports

Duke built up a nice lead in their opening round game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday and got the opportunity to empty its bench, pleasing their fans.

The Blue Devils romped to a 93-49 win over Mount St. Mary’s in their East Region first-round game at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Duke was up so big that they got 13 players into the game. That included walk-on guard Spencer Hubbard, who saw 4 minutes of action. Hubbard scored a basket and got an assist, which left Duke fans happy.

Spencer Hubbard raises up

Hubbard may only be 5-foot-8, but he is no joke. He was a four-year varsity player in high school at Los Angeles power program Harvard-Westlake. He saw action in 21 games this season prior to Friday and scored 11 points on the season, including a season-high five points on March 1 against Florida State.

Since Hubbard tends to get into games late when Duke is winning, he has a great record.

Duke and its fans will only be too happy to see Hubbard in every game the rest of the tournament.

