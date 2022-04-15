Duke coach gave Coach K the cutest retirement present ever

What do you get for the man who has everything? Jon Scheyer figured out the best answer.

Duke’s basketball team held its banquet at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday to celebrate their squad, which reached the Final Four.

Scheyer, who is replacing the retiring Coach K as Duke’s head coach, surprised the coach with a great gift during the banquet. Scheyer got Coach K a puppy.

What do you get for the Coach who has it all?????? A HANDSOME, 15/10 PUPPY 🐶x🐐 pic.twitter.com/MDKUAP0cxf — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 15, 2022

As cute as they are, giving someone a puppy is still giving them a big responsibility and lifetime commitment. You have to be sure they want to take care of the dog before giving it. Luckily in this case, Scheyer knew that was something Coach K wanted.

Coach K said last month that his dog Blue died before the season. He wanted to get another dog but didn’t have time to train it during the season.

BREAKING: Coach K's dog Blue passed away before this season and he has said after this season ends, one of the first things he'll do is get another dog. He said they just didn't have time to train a puppy during the season. — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) March 3, 2022

Guess what? Krzyzewski now will have plenty of time for that!

If his last dog was “Blue,” will Coach K be bold enough to call this one “Devil?”