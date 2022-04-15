 Skip to main content
Duke coach gave Coach K the cutest retirement present ever

April 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Coach K looks ahead

Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls a timeout during the second half against the Campbell Camels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

What do you get for the man who has everything? Jon Scheyer figured out the best answer.

Duke’s basketball team held its banquet at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday to celebrate their squad, which reached the Final Four.

Scheyer, who is replacing the retiring Coach K as Duke’s head coach, surprised the coach with a great gift during the banquet. Scheyer got Coach K a puppy.

As cute as they are, giving someone a puppy is still giving them a big responsibility and lifetime commitment. You have to be sure they want to take care of the dog before giving it. Luckily in this case, Scheyer knew that was something Coach K wanted.

Coach K said last month that his dog Blue died before the season. He wanted to get another dog but didn’t have time to train it during the season.

Guess what? Krzyzewski now will have plenty of time for that!

If his last dog was “Blue,” will Coach K be bold enough to call this one “Devil?”

