Report reveals where Ed Cooley stands on taking Georgetown job

The Georgetown Hoyas have zeroed in on Ed Cooley as their top head coach candidate, but there are questions about whether Cooley will actually take the job.

Providence intends to do everything it can to keep Cooley from leaving, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The Hoyas plan to offer slightly more money than Cooley is making at Providence, but Georgetown’s upside as a program may be the determining factor.

Here’s the latest on Ed Cooley: – Providence wants to keep him, will do everything it can to do so. – Georgetown set to offer him a deal for more money (it won’t be a ton more per year). Sources close to Cooley say he understands higher upside at Georgetown, and tough to… https://t.co/lX41ne8X1z — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 18, 2023

Sentiment definitely appears to be a factor in Cooley’s ultimate decision. The 53-year-old is a Providence native and has helped make the program a regular at the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown, however, would certainly offer the coach better resources.

Georgetown is seeking a replacement for Patrick Ewing, who was fired after another last-place campaign. Cooley was the immediate top target eyed as a replacement.