Report reveals where Ed Cooley stands on taking Georgetown job

March 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ed Cooley coaching at Providence

Mar 19, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Providence Friars head coach Ed Cooley reacts during the first half against the Richmond Spiders during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas have zeroed in on Ed Cooley as their top head coach candidate, but there are questions about whether Cooley will actually take the job.

Providence intends to do everything it can to keep Cooley from leaving, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The Hoyas plan to offer slightly more money than Cooley is making at Providence, but Georgetown’s upside as a program may be the determining factor.

Sentiment definitely appears to be a factor in Cooley’s ultimate decision. The 53-year-old is a Providence native and has helped make the program a regular at the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown, however, would certainly offer the coach better resources.

Georgetown is seeking a replacement for Patrick Ewing, who was fired after another last-place campaign. Cooley was the immediate top target eyed as a replacement.

