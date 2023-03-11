Report: Ed Cooley eyed as coach candidate by Big East rival

Ed Cooley’s success as Providence Friars head coach is reportedly drawing the attention of one of the school’s Big East rivals.

The Georgetown Hoyas plan to make a run at Cooley, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Cooley will listen to the Hoyas’ pitch, though Goodman says he would be surprised if the Providence coach actually makes the move.

Georgetown will make a run at Providence coach Ed Cooley, source told @Stadium. No surprise, obviously. Sources say that Cooley will listen to the Hoyas offer. I'd still be surprised if Cooley actually makes that move within the league. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2023

Cooley has built a consistently successful program at Providence. Since he took over as the Friars’ head coach in 2011, he has guided the school to six NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run a season ago. The 53-year-old has a 242-152 record since moving to Providence, including a 118-99 record in Big East play.

Georgetown is trying to reset the program after firing school legend Patrick Ewing earlier in the week. The Hoyas have won just 13 games over the last two seasons and are badly in need of a turnaround, though it will not be an easy job.

There has been some speculation that the Hoyas could look to one legendary coach as a short-term fix to help rebuild the program.