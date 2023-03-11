 Skip to main content
Report: Ed Cooley eyed as coach candidate by Big East rival

March 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ed Cooley coaching at Providence

Mar 19, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Providence Friars head coach Ed Cooley reacts during the first half against the Richmond Spiders during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Cooley’s success as Providence Friars head coach is reportedly drawing the attention of one of the school’s Big East rivals.

The Georgetown Hoyas plan to make a run at Cooley, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Cooley will listen to the Hoyas’ pitch, though Goodman says he would be surprised if the Providence coach actually makes the move.

Cooley has built a consistently successful program at Providence. Since he took over as the Friars’ head coach in 2011, he has guided the school to six NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run a season ago. The 53-year-old has a 242-152 record since moving to Providence, including a 118-99 record in Big East play.

Georgetown is trying to reset the program after firing school legend Patrick Ewing earlier in the week. The Hoyas have won just 13 games over the last two seasons and are badly in need of a turnaround, though it will not be an easy job.

There has been some speculation that the Hoyas could look to one legendary coach as a short-term fix to help rebuild the program.

